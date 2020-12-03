1/1
Jeffrey Scott Nolan, Sr.
1964 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeffrey Scott Nolan, Sr., 56, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born August 18, 1964 in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Nolan and Emma Louise Case Nolan.
Jeffery was formally employed with Contec, Inc.
Survivors include his son and daughter, Jeffery Scott Nolan, Jr. and Desiree Nolan of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Logan Gordon of Charleston, SC; sisters, Linda Arrowood of Cowpens, SC, Carol Gossett, Myra McCombs, and Jana Brooks, all of Boiling Springs, SC.
Memorial service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Tabernacle of Love Church, 287 Jonestown Road, Chesnee, SC 29323, conducted by Mr. Henry Skates. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005 or online at https://give.nationalparks.org/site/Donation
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
