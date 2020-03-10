Home

Jeffrey Scott Tipton Obituary
INMAN, SC- Mr. Jeffrey Scott Tipton, age 56 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Mr. Tipton was born on August 24, 1963 in Spartanburg to Charles F. Tipton, III and Betty Cannon Tipton. He was a member of First Baptist Church – North Spartanburg and was a truck driver for UPS Freight.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Justin Tipton (Whitney), and Corey Tipton; sister, Robin Tipton Moore (Robert); and two grandchildren, Clara Grace Tipton and Amelia Tipton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11:00am until 11:50p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Scott Cannon and Rev. Mark Cannon to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 101 Chandler Downs Trail, Inman, SC 29349.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
