SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeffrey T. Hughes passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He left behind the apple of his eye and greatest treasure Walter Thorn Hughes (son) and wife of 35 years Paula C. Hughes. He was the son of Barbara Jean Hughes and the late Donald R. Hughes. In addition to his wife, son and mother, Jeff is survived by a brother Donald Timothy Hughes of Spartanburg; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many more friends than he could count.
He led a diverse and interesting life and was the best friend you could have. He cared for others and spent his life trying to help anyone he could. He wore many hats in his life – he was a firefighter, paramedic, state constable, Free Mason, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, private investigator, general contractor, business owner, Red Cross volunteer and many other interesting activities. Jeff spent his last years working on the technical aspects of communications wireless network systems, and was licensed and certified by National Association as well as the Society of Broadcast Engineers to name a few. Jeff was an avid gun and knife collector and an outdoor enthusiast; he was an accomplished survivalist and believed in the "Be prepared" creed he learned as a Boy Scout.
A memorial service will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Drayton Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Frost and Rev. Dusty Martin.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019