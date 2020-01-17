Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Jenis James Grindstaff, Jr.


1935 - 2020
Jenis James Grindstaff, Jr. Obituary
INMAN – Jenis James Grindstaff, Jr., 84, husband of the late Mary Ann Donges Grindstaff, died Monday, January 13, 2020.
Jim was born on May 4, 1935 to the late Jenis James Grindstaff, Sr. and Emma Daris Grindstaff. He faithfully served in the US Navy.
Jim is survived by two sons, Jim Grindstaff (Sondra) of Cincinnati OH, Craig Grindstaff (Pam) of Inman; sister, Norene Lorenzo of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren, Alexandria, Joshua Grindstaff; several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Billie Hoover, and his brothers, Bud, Harry, and George Grindstaff.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A private family interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice; 1530 Drayton Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
