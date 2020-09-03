INMAN, SC- Adored husband, daddy, papa, pastor, and friend, Jennings Putnam, is now worshipping at the feet of Jesus and his faith has become sight. He passed Monday, August 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Taylor Putnam; his oldest daughter and son in law, Shay Putnam Kemp, David Kemp, and their children, Joseph Kemp, Miriam Kemp, Benjamin Kemp, Lydia Kemp, and Elizabeth Kemp; his youngest daughter and son in law, Julie Putnam McNeely, Jarrett McNeely, and their children Alex McNeely, Jonathan McNeely, and Caroline McNeely. Jennings is now reunited with his family that went before him: his father, James Edwin Putnam, his mother, Nell Ruth Bolt Putnam, and brother, Gerald Putnam.
A member of the South Carolina National Guard, he was a graduate of North Greenville College with an Associate of Arts degree, Mid-Atlantic Bible College with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion, Mid-Atlantic Seminary with a Masters of Divinity and Doctorate of Sacred Theology.
Jennings' love for Jesus was rivaled only by his endearing and sacrificial love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. A minister of the gospel for over 40 years, he was the same whether behind the pulpit or riding his golf cart around Stonebridge Campground in Maggie Valley with his dog Patches. He had served as pastor to the congregations of: Durbin Creek Baptist Church, Fountain Inn, SC; Piney Forest Baptist Church, Andrews, SC; Flint Ridge Baptist Church, Heath Springs, SC; Peach Valley Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC, and Arcadia First Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC. At the time of his passing, he was pastor of Calvary Christian Fellowship which he founded in 2000. His passing leaves a gaping hole in the lives of those that love him and every atmosphere where God had called him to serve, but we cling to the legacy of faith that he leaves and trust fully in the God he faithfully served.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at Church at The Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd, Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM conducted by The Rev. Dr. D. J. Horton, The Rev. Manning Strickland, and The Rev. John Rogers. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Masks will be required.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
