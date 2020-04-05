Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery
Enoree, SC
Jeralene (Bennett) Green

Jeralene (Bennett) Green Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC -- Jeralene Bennett Green, 75 of 38 Dewridge Court died Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late RD Bennett and Lathadues Stephens Bennett.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Green, Jr. A daughter, Rosalind Yvette Brown; Sisters Martha Woodruff, Betty (Aaron) Ruthe and Doretha (Yakubu) Otijele; A brother, Elder Belton (Charlyn) Foster.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
WJ Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
