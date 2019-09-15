Home

Jeri (Blackwell) Hancock Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeri Lynn Blackwell Hancock, 54, of Spartanburg, SC, daughter of Nancy Littlejohn of Moore, SC, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and earned her Nursing Degree at Spartanburg Community College.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her son, Max Hancock of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Chris Littlejohn (Wendy) of Charleston, SC; nephew, niece, and many extended family members. She was predeceased by her father, Sam Littlejohn.
A private family celebration of Jeri's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
