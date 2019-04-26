|
|
CAMPOBELLO- Jeri Lee Surrett, 76, of Campobello passed away on April 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Cleo Eural and Eleanor Still Boyd.
She was the owner of Landrum Flower Shop and was a RN in the US Army. She was a member of Landrum First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Albert P. Surrett, Jr.; a son Brett M. Surrett (Susan); a daughter Melissa Surrett Hammond (Brian); two brothers Larry Boyd (Melissa) and David Boyd; and two granddaughters Scout Hammond and Sullivan Hammond.
Cryptside services will be held at 11:00am Monday April 29, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Landrum, SC conducted by Rev. Steve Wise. The family will greet friends following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Helping Hands and Sharlene McAbee. Also, her long time caregivers Beni, Amber, Becky, Lynn, Lisa, Katherine and her Hospice nurse Eileen.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019