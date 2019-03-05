|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeris Ann Gilliam Goodwin, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born January 27, 1941, in Greensboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Bobo Gilliam and Thelma Louise Sharpe Gilliam and widow of Dennis Linton Goodwin.
A member of Southside Baptist Church, Mrs. Goodwin loved spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, retired from Spartanburg Dermatology, and volunteered extensively at the Whitten Center in Clinton, SC.
Survivors include her children, Tina Poteat (Mark) of Boiling Springs, SC and Tony Goodwin (Debra) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Jake Poteat (Kathleen), Brian Poteat, Chris Freeman, and Cory Goodwin; brother, Jim Gilliam (Judy) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Rosemary Gimmel (Dennis) of High Point, NC; deceased brother, Robert ""Bob"" Gilliam and surviving wife Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Randall Linton Goodwin.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:45 PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Danny Garrett. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Whitten Center Parents Club, Attn: Marlene D. Woods, Secretary, 304 Dixon Street, Clinton, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019