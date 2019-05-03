|
|
INMAN, SC- Jerrelynn Anne Stevens, 75, of Inman, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Inman Healthcare. She was the widow of Ralph Erwin Stevens.
Mrs. Stevens was a native of Queens, NY and a daughter of the late Lloyd and Anne Maher Mullener. She was a homemaker and was a Christian.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: John and Paige Stevens of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter: Colleen Stevens of Inman; a sister: Colleen Perez of Campobello; two grandchildren: Sean and Sarah Stevens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the Funeral Chapel at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ron Gaddy.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019