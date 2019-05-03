Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerrelynn Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerrelynn A. Stevens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerrelynn A. Stevens Obituary
INMAN, SC- Jerrelynn Anne Stevens, 75, of Inman, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Inman Healthcare. She was the widow of Ralph Erwin Stevens.
Mrs. Stevens was a native of Queens, NY and a daughter of the late Lloyd and Anne Maher Mullener. She was a homemaker and was a Christian.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: John and Paige Stevens of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter: Colleen Stevens of Inman; a sister: Colleen Perez of Campobello; two grandchildren: Sean and Sarah Stevens.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the Funeral Chapel at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ron Gaddy.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now