SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Allen Harrelson, 68, of Spartanburg, SC went to be with the Lord on
Sunday, May 17, 2020. Jerry was the son of the late Robert Vernon, Sr. and Vera Lucile Harrelson of Tabor City, NC.
Jerry Harrelson was born on February 27, 1952, in Wilmington, NC and graduated from Williams Township in Columbus Co.NC, Class of 1970. He worked in construction for over 40 yrs. He loved VW Bugs/Vans. He also enjoyed his rides on his VW trike along with his wife on hers. He truly loved, cherish and valued his family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debra Harrelson and his three children, Erica Renee Beauchamp (Pete), Angela Carol Starkey (Michael), and Brian Ashley Harrelson; his grandchildren, Marylee Faye, Nicole Jasmine, and Sammy Jo Starkey; his three great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Patricia Ann Harrelson Fowler (Mike).
He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Vernon Harrelson Jr. and his parents, Robert Vernon Sr. and Lucile Harrelson.
A"Celebration of Life" will be held on May 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the family farm in Wellford, SC, for Friends and family to rejoice on Jerry's Life.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020