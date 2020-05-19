|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- On Sunday, May 17, 2020, the Lord called his son Jerry Cannon Williams home after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was born in Spartanburg on June 6, 1941 to Harry and Kathleen Cannon Williams. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Genoble Williams, his sweetie pie, for 59 years. He attended Pacolet High School and Laredo Junior College where he studied Journalism. He also studied at Spartanburg Technical College. Jerry was very proud of his published book, "Treasure Hunter."
Jerry served proudly in the United States Air Force in Laredo, Texas. He then returned to Spartanburg to work at the Herald-Journal where he was a faithful employee for 38 years.
Jerry is survived by his daughters, Kellene Williams Gowan, Kim Williams Biggerstaff (Jimmy), and Kristy Williams Moore (Jay). He was a loving Papa to five grandchildren, Lindsay Gowan, Shannon Biggerstaff (Endra), Sarah Biggerstaff, Emma Kate Moore, and Anna Moore. Jerry is also survived by his brother-in-law, Tommy Genoble (Betty); and sisters-in-law, Betty Koon and Jean Bobo.
He was a former member of Southside Baptist Church and a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Dr. Tim Williams. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church, PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2020