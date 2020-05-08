|
|
On May 5, 2020, God called home one of his dedicated and devoted servants, Deacon Jerry Cannon.
Mr. Cannon was born, March 19, 1946 in Manhattan, NY to the late John Welton and Pernola Simpson Cannon.
He attended public school in Spartanburg County School District 1, and was a proud graduate of Bethune High School,Class of 1964. After high school he continued his education at Friendship Jr. College in Rock Hill, SC, and continued his education and graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, SC in 1968.
Mr. Cannon joined the New Pilgrim Baptist Church at an early age and where he served faithfully in the All-male Choir, Usher Board, taught Sunday School, and was the Chairman of Deacon Board.
He was employed as Supervisor at Kings Point Knitting Mills, Mayfair Mills, Hoechst Fibers. His passion was driving buses: Grayhound, T's Tours, Atchinson Transportation, Champion Coach and Spartanburg School District 7.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: one sister, Cynthia Cannon.
On Sunday, March 5, Mr. Jerry Cannon departed his life at Spartanburg Medical Center at the age of seventy-two.
Those left to mourn his passing and cherish his memories are: his devoted wife, Mrs. Rosie Cannon of the home; one son, Paul (Darnerka) Glenn of Union, SC; one daughter, Ginger Glenn of Boiling Springs, SC; three grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia Brewster of Gray Court, Adale Cannon of Spartanburg, SC and Parice (Michael) Copeland; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Jerry Cannon will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, 5040 Rainbow Lake Rd., Campobello, SC.Rev. Rashad Dean will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2020