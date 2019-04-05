|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Jerry Eugene Lawter, 71, of Mason Road passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born June 26, 1947 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Wiley Samuel Lawter, Bonnie Mae Padgett Lawter and his step-mother Pauline Lawter. He was retired from Spartanburg County and of the Free Will Baptist faith.
Surviving is a daughter, Sandra Mosley (Paul) of Inman; son, Mickey Lawter of Spartanburg; sisters, Sally Lindsey of Chesnee, Polly Fant of Boiling Springs, Martha Mitchell of Alabama, Janie Edgins of Chesnee; brothers, Bobby Lawter of Chesnee, Lawrence Lawter of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Tyler Mosley (Kristen) of Boiling Springs, Brystal Mosley of Inman, Chase Lawter of Spartanburg, Blaine Lawter of Spartanburg and Kaia Grace Lawter of Inman.
In addition to his parents and step-mother, he was predeceased by a sister Betty Lawter and a brother Roger Dale Lawter.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend Richard Hall officiating. The family will receive friends follow the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
