SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Jeffrey "Jeff" Foster, 57, of 1242 John Dodd Road, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Jeff was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 6, 1962, a son of Nancy (Cobb) Foster, of Spartanburg and the late Jerry Foster. He was the husband of Donna (Gregory) Foster.
He worked as a regional manager at LKN Distributors and was former owner and operator of Foster's Insulation. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Brooke Iskra Moon, of Landrum; a son, Josh Large, of Inman; a sister, Kim Foster, of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Kyler Moon, Kade Iskra, Jarrett Iskra, Bryson Iskra and Pressley Large.
Jeff was a former president of the Association of Beach and Shag Club D.J.'s, a board member of R & B Shag Club and was a founding member of the Upstate Shag Club.
The family is at his home and will receive friends today, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 -2:45 PM at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM in the church with Rev. Rob Gouge officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC.
In addition to flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151 or the Mitchell Girls Scholarship, School District One, PO Box 218, Inman, SC 29349. (Please make check to Supporters of School District One).
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2019