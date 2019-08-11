|
|
NINETY SIX- Jerry Lee Burnett, 68, of Ninety Six, passed away on August 8, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son to the late Benjamin Burnett and Kathleen Mitchem Burnett.
Jerry loved his children, grandchildren and fishing. He was also a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Shannon Gaddy (Mark) and Paige Burnett; 2 brothers, Luther (Lucky Burnett) McSwain (Joan) and Edward Burnett; 2 sisters Vicki Sanders (Ray) and Kathy Burnett Patton (Chance); 4 grandchildren, Caleb Gaddy, Shamus Gaddy, Jacob Mefford and Whitney Mefford; along with many other extended family and friends.
Special thanks and appreciation to Linda Averre, Sally Copeland, Jamie Knight Christina Burgess, Pastor Chuck Sprouse, Dr. Joseph Boscia and Dr. Christopher Cutshall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to, Ninety Six First Baptist Church, G.F.T. Fund, 205 N. Church St. Ninety Six, SC 29666.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Ninety Six First Baptist Church, 205 N. Church St. Ninety Six, SC 29666. Following the service the family will be having a celebration of life and greeting of family in the M.P.B. building.
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019