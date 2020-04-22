|
Jerry Lee Cox, 61 of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was born on April 2nd, 1959.
Jerry leaves behind his significant other of 20 years, Cheryl Lawson; Children, Mathew Cox and fiancé, Loren, Stephanie Cox and fiancé, Wayne Wilson's Tyler White and wife, Marissa, Matt Satterfield and wife, Sheetal; his beloved grandchildren, Reagan, Skyler, Maddox, Logan, Zebadiah and Silas which made his life complete.
Jerry was a loving and caring, Father and Papa. We all have great stories to tell of time spent and memories shared with Jerry. He was tough as nails, yet had a heart of gold! He also believed in working hard and doing things the right way, all the while insuring he was having fun along the way. If you ever called for help, he was always there. He passed away suddenly and shocked us all, but keep his spirit with you. He is with us all, in memory and in spirit. We love you Jerry, you will always be missed, but not forgotten.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2020