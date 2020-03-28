Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
1451 Compton Bridge Road
Inman, SC
Jerry Lee Fortner Obituary
INMAN, SC- Jerry Lee Fortner, 74, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence. Jerry was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 20, 1945, a son of the late William Earl Fortner and Lillian Cochran Fortner. He was the husband of Theresa Brown Fortner.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by a daughter, Teresa Fortner Dill and her husband, Greg; a step-daughter, Tonya Pugh Fuller and her husband, Jerry; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina conducted by Rev. Sean Fortner and Rev. Bruce Tjelta. Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor, Inc., PO Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602-0174. The family is at the home of the daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Greg Dill, 166 Coldstream Drive, Boiling Springs, South Carolina, 29316.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 28, 2020
