COLUMBUS- Jerry Lee Gillie, 79, of Columbus passed away, Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at the Black Mountain Center.
Born in Greenville County, SC, he was the son of the late Fred Gillie and Ruth Carroll Gillie. After Tryon High School, Jerry entered the U.S. Air Force and served 8 years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He went on to become a Real Estate Agent. Jerry enjoyed golfing, racing, and camping. He was best known for his love of shagging and Corvettes. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Gillie and a sister, Donna Carriker.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Sandra Gosnell Gillie; one son, John Gillie (Elizabeth) of Green Creek; one daughter, Laura Walker (Gary) of Tryon; two stepdaughters, Michelle Flynn (Scott) of Columbus and Nicole Crocker (Jeff) of Spartanburg. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 in Polk Memorial Gardens with Mr. William A. Mills officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
Social distancing and mask are encouraged.
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, NC