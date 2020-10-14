1/1
Jerry Lee Gillie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBUS- Jerry Lee Gillie, 79, of Columbus passed away, Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at the Black Mountain Center.
Born in Greenville County, SC, he was the son of the late Fred Gillie and Ruth Carroll Gillie. After Tryon High School, Jerry entered the U.S. Air Force and served 8 years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He went on to become a Real Estate Agent. Jerry enjoyed golfing, racing, and camping. He was best known for his love of shagging and Corvettes. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Gillie and a sister, Donna Carriker.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Sandra Gosnell Gillie; one son, John Gillie (Elizabeth) of Green Creek; one daughter, Laura Walker (Gary) of Tryon; two stepdaughters, Michelle Flynn (Scott) of Columbus and Nicole Crocker (Jeff) of Spartanburg. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 in Polk Memorial Gardens with Mr. William A. Mills officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
Social distancing and mask are encouraged.
An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Polk Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved