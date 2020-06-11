Graveside services for Jerry Lee "Bug" Whiteside of Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11 am at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery, 4040 New Cut Rd, Inman, SC. He was the husband of Joanne McIntyre Whiteside and the son of the late Buford R. Whiteside and Flossie Kelly Whiteside. He was a 1971 graduate of Dorman High School. He was a former employee of Phillip Fiber and was self-employed as a musician. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joanne Whiteside; one son, Jermaine Eric (Simone) Whiteside; one daughter, April Ann Whiteside; two grandchildren, Madison Walker and Kayla Whiteside; two brothers, Elder Louis (Barbara) Whiteside and William Earl Whiteside; five sisters, Edna W. (Roy Lee) Tinsley, Elizabeth W. Singleton, Bertha W. Robinson, Dyanne W. (Thomas) Lyles, and Gayle W. (Oscar) Neely; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is at 114 Windrush Rd, Spartanburg, SC.

Community Mortuary

Spartanburg, SC





