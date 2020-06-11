Jerry Lee "Bug" Whiteside
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Jerry Lee "Bug" Whiteside of Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11 am at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery, 4040 New Cut Rd, Inman, SC. He was the husband of Joanne McIntyre Whiteside and the son of the late Buford R. Whiteside and Flossie Kelly Whiteside. He was a 1971 graduate of Dorman High School. He was a former employee of Phillip Fiber and was self-employed as a musician. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joanne Whiteside; one son, Jermaine Eric (Simone) Whiteside; one daughter, April Ann Whiteside; two grandchildren, Madison Walker and Kayla Whiteside; two brothers, Elder Louis (Barbara) Whiteside and William Earl Whiteside; five sisters, Edna W. (Roy Lee) Tinsley, Elizabeth W. Singleton, Bertha W. Robinson, Dyanne W. (Thomas) Lyles, and Gayle W. (Oscar) Neely; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is at 114 Windrush Rd, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Lewis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved