WOODRUFF, SC- Jerry Wendell Oliver, 72, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Luther and Minnie Brackett Oliver and the husband of Joyce Williams Oliver. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, owner and operator of Jerry's Muffler Shop for twenty years and an employee of of Baynes Machine. He was an avid Bass fisherman, a member bass clubs and fished all the carp fishing lakes .
Survivors also include a son, Wayne "Peabody" Oliver and Samantha; a daughter, Kim Oliver and Scott Sullivan; a brother, John Oliver and Carrie; four sisters, Patricia Woody,, Elaine Godfrey and Bobby, Darlene Lofits and Jerry, and Deborah Byars; a grandson, Gage Thomas Oliver. Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 pm Monday at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Roach officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 pm prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund PO Box 417 Moore, SC 29369 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice 1530 Drayton Rd Spartanburg SC 29303
The family is at the home of his son Wayne Oliver 321 Pearson Road Woodruff.
Condolences may be left at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019