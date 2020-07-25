SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Ryan Wofford, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 27, 1952, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Toy Fred Wofford and Pearl Brown Wofford. A graduate of Dorman High School, Ryan was employed in auto sales.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Higgins (Doug) of Chesnee, SC and Brandon Bennett of Pacolet, SC; five grandchildren; and brothers, Fred Wofford of Moore, SC and Ricky Wofford of Gaffney, SC.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Tommy Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Doug Higgins.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel