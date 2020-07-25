1/1
Jerry Ryan Wofford
1952 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Ryan Wofford, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born November 27, 1952, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Toy Fred Wofford and Pearl Brown Wofford. A graduate of Dorman High School, Ryan was employed in auto sales.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Higgins (Doug) of Chesnee, SC and Brandon Bennett of Pacolet, SC; five grandchildren; and brothers, Fred Wofford of Moore, SC and Ricky Wofford of Gaffney, SC.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Tommy Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Doug Higgins.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
Guest Book

July 25, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. So sorry to the family for your loss. Ryan was a friend during Jr. High and High School. He will be sadly missed.
Russ Montgomery
Friend
July 25, 2020
I knew Ryan during our younger years. He was a very special young man. Prayers and sympathy to his family RIP Ryan
Nancy Wilbanks
July 25, 2020
My condolences to Michelle,
Brandon, Freddy, Ricky and to all his family Ryan will be missed .
Jim Pitts
Friend
July 25, 2020
Freddie and Ricky, so sorry to hear about Ryan. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Janice Collier Smith
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
Michelle, so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Know that I am thinking & praying for you & your family.

Vicki
Vicki O. Rhodes
Friend
July 25, 2020
So sad to hear of Ryan passing
He was a wonderful man.He will be so missed by everone.Sending prayers and love for to family.
Sherry Pitts Smith
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sending love and prayers to everyone. We had some fun memories thru our teen years. Thinking of you.Love always, Vallie Mason




Vallie Mason
Friend
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Teresa Tyner Boyter
Friend
July 25, 2020

I am very sorry for the loss of your family member. I will keep you in my prayers at this sad time. I am a longtime friend of bros. Fred and Rick. I am a former resident of Cowpens, s.c. B. Joyce Washington
B. Joyce Washington
Friend
July 25, 2020
To the family of Ryan Wofford. I am so sorry to learn of this news of the passing of my good friend Ryan. May the God of our fathers hold each of you in the palm of his hand during this most unsettling time.
Joe Sessoms
