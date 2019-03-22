|
WOODRUFF, SC- Gerald "Jerry" Dean Simmons, age 75, passed away Monday March 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Woodruff, SC he was the son of the late John Earl and Mary Olive Lawson Simmons, the husband of Lorie Anne Wheeldreyer Simmons, a member of Switzer Baptist Church, Bethel Masonic Lodge, Hejaz Shrine Temple, American Legion, AMVETS, DAV and was a US ARMY Veteran.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife include five sons, Billy Simmons (Marie), Timmy Simmons (Cheryl), Frankie Simmons (Christi), Ricky Simmons and Jerrod Simmons; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM - Saturday March 23, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home prior to the 1:00 PM Funeral Service in The Stribling Memorial Chapel at Forest Hills officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019