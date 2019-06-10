|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Stein Dillard, 82, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Blueridge in Brookiew House. Born February 27, 1937 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Walter Leonard and Ora Carter Dillard and the widower of Julia Stapleton Dillard.
Jerry was an electrician for J. Frank Blakley for over 30 years. He was a member of Golightly United Methodist Church. Jerry loved baseball.
Survivors include his daughters, Vickie Hayes (Rick) of Spartanburg, SC and Christy Waters (Tim) of Roebuck, SC; three grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Mallory Waters; and three brothers.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Sal Barone. A visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or online at www.alz.org
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 10, 2019