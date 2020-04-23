Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wayne Good


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wayne Good Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Jerry Wayne Good, 73, of Duncan, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born December 19, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Hugh S. and Iris K. Good.
Jerry was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and a local business man.
Surviving are his son, Lane S. Good; grandson, Davin L. Good; granddaughter, Cassidy E. Miller; special nephew, Richard "Todd" Good; brother, Richard L. Good; sisters, Joyce M. Morris and Dorthy F. Tinsley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Those who knew Jerry know he disliked having a fuss made over him, and in honor of his character, a small private family memorial is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Interim HealthCare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -