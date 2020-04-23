|
DUNCAN, SC- Jerry Wayne Good, 73, of Duncan, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born December 19, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Hugh S. and Iris K. Good.
Jerry was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and a local business man.
Surviving are his son, Lane S. Good; grandson, Davin L. Good; granddaughter, Cassidy E. Miller; special nephew, Richard "Todd" Good; brother, Richard L. Good; sisters, Joyce M. Morris and Dorthy F. Tinsley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Those who knew Jerry know he disliked having a fuss made over him, and in honor of his character, a small private family memorial is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Interim HealthCare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
