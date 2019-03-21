Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Lee Willingham, 56, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Roy Eugene and Hazel Lanford Willingham. He was a truck driver and former employee of Bud Moore Racing and Clements Racing. He built motors for dirt track cars and owner and driver of the drag car, The Reaper, which was built by Dylan and Randy Willingham of Kreative Kustoms.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Saxe and husband, James of Gaffney; three brothers, Billy Willingham and wife, Tina, Randy Willingham and wife, Traci and Dale Willingham and wife, Beth; a grandson on the way; a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 PM until 8PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Turner officiating. Interment will be held at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
