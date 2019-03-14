|
Mr. Jesse Crawford, 89, entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2019.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Jesse and Carrie Crawford. Mr. Crawford was employed as a manager of Dunkin Doughnut.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are four daughters, Elizabeth (Gerard) Crawford Gist of Spartanburg, SC, Ann Marie Crawford of Indiana, Ann Johnson of Spartanburg, SC and Shantel Crawford of Columbia, SC; two sons, Jesse Crawford of Bronx, NY, and Michael Crawford of Columbia, SC; three sisters, Marjorie Washington and Inez Smith both of Jonesville, SC, and Betty Jean Jeter of Buffalo, NY; one brother, Joe Lewis Crawford of Buffalo, NY, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Elizabeth, Crawford, 260 Sunset Dr., Pacolet, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019