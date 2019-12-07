|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jesse Fowler, 81, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Born June 10, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, Jesse was a son of the late Jesse Samuel and Lillie Bell Wyatt Fowler. He was employed with Star Amusement Company for many years before owning and operating Spartan Amusement Company. Following, Jesse was a school crossing guard with the city of Spartanburg for 20 years before his illness forced his retirement. Known as "Cat" to his friends, Jesse enjoyed playing golf and cards.
Jesse fought a long and courageous two year battle against cancer and Alzheimer's disease. He entered into eternal rest holding the hands of his beloved wife and granddaughter, Haley Fowler.
In addition to his wife, Doris Gray Fowler, he is survived by his sons, Mickey Joe Fowler and his wife, Nicole, of Sunny View, NC and Josh Fowler of Duncan, SC; and a sister, Gladys Rochester of Jonesville, SC.
Affectionately known as "Poppa", he also leaves behind his three granddaughters, one grandson, and a great granddaughter that he cherished.
He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Jesse's life will be held Sunday, December 8th, 2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family requests that instead of flowers, memorials be made to Reidville Road United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 5575 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369; The of Spartanburg, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Gibbs Cancer Center or Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
