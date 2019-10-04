|
Lt. Col. (USA, Ret.) Jesse H. Fletcher, age 96, of Campobello passed away on Sept 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Ellen Robinson Fletcher, his daughter, Susan F. Clark (Ronald) of Irmo, SC., a grandson, Charles M. Crowson of Charlotte, NC, and son-in-law, James Cullen of Campobello.
Also surviving is one brother Oren S. Fletcher and two sisters, Jean Bowers and Mary Ann Adams and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Olivia Cullen, four brothers, James, Oscar, Robert and William Fletcher and one sister, Myrtis F. Blackmon.
Jess enlisted in 1940 and served in the South Pacific in World War II. After his 20-year service in the army, he served as postmaster of Gadsden, SC until 1985. After retirement, he was a horse and cattle rancher until his death.
The family gives special thanks to Mary Lou Bonte and Tony Dean for their love and dedication to 'the Colonel's' care.
A graveside ceremony and burial with full military honors will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC on October 18, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, it was Jess' wish that memorials be made in his memory to Upstate SC Chapter / American Red Cross, 940 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC, 29605; or to The Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28217; or to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E Main St., Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 4, 2019