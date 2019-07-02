Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church
Jesse Howard Garrett


1934 - 2019
Jesse Howard Garrett Obituary
Mayo, SC: Jesse Howard Garrett, 84, of Mayo died June 29, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. A native of Spartanburg County he was son of the late Jesse Howard and Ella Parris Garrett and husband of Peggy Cash Garrett. He was a member of Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church, served in the US Army and was a retired truck driver for Spartanburg County.
Survivors include in addition to his wife one sister Maxine G. Sellars, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters Eloree Miller, Louise Harris and Julia Garrett, two sons Mickey and Tim Garrett and a daughter Beverly Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church conducted by Rev. Greg Edmonds. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to the service. Burial will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019
