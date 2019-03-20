|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jesse Riddle, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. Born March 3, 1945, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James Louie Riddle and Ruth Jackson Riddle.
Mr. Riddle was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church and a former member and deacon at Friendship Baptist Church. He retired from Walmart transportation.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Riddle; son, Gary Riddle (Tracy) of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Louie Morris and Brandon Holland, both of Pauline, SC, Alicia Lee of Union, SC, and Cody Riddle of Pauline, SC; sister, Virginia West of Woodruff, SC; and brothers, J. E. Riddle (Betty) of Boiling Springs, SC and Lewis Arden (Linda) of Pauline, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Lynn Riddle Belue; sisters, Shirley Roberson and Mary Durham; and brothers, Malcolm Riddle and Gary Riddle.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Tim Williams. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale
Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376; or a .
