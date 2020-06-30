PACOLET- Jesse Steve Brown, 65, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
He leaves behind his family, Linda Brown (McFalls), Judy Kirby, and daughters, Cindy D. Witherspoon and Stephanie E. Moore. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Zachariah Witherspoon, Haley Moore, and Lucas Moore.
Born and raised in Glendale, South Carolina, the son of Jesse and Dot Brown, he was a lifelong resident of Spartanburg County.
Mr. Brown spent his early career in law enforcement, serving the Spartanburg Police Department. An avid Christian, he was a member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Spartanburg Humane Society at spartanburghumane.org.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.