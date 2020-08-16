BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jesse (Jess) Talmage Turner, 80, went home to be with his Lord on August 14, 2020. A Spartanburg native, he was born on March 21, 1940, the son of the late Ernest Odell and Mattie Gosnell Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mavis Eubanks Turner; sons Jeffrey (Emily) of Blooming, IN and Daniel (Jan) of Boiling Springs, SC and daughters Jamie T. Keller (David) of Lexington, SC and Julie T. Brown of Athens, GA. He is survived by eight grandchildren; Julianna and Jack Keller, Jesse, Lauren, and Lindsey Turner, Hunter Brown, and Ella and Elias Turner. Survivors also include a sister, Marceil Mixon of varnville, SC and a brother, Bill Turner of Waterloo, SC. Jess was predeceased by sister, Earline Cheek, and brothers Paul, Carroll, and Clyde Turner.

Jess was a graduate of Fairforest High School, Spartanburg Methodist College, and USC in Spartanburg. He retired from Hoechst Celanese in 1990 and Frankl and Thomas in 1999. He was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Spartanburg serving for forty years in various capacities. Upon retirement, Jess and Mavis moved to Lake Greenwood and Joined First Baptist Church of Clinton where they found a loving, Christian community in which to serve. They relocated to Spartanburg after 18 years of lake living - having taught all of the grandchildren to swim, fish, and grow a beautiful garden.

Along with all the activities of a family man, Jess enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. During later years he became an avid genealogist and proudly displayed his work to friends and family.

The Turner family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Care of SC, especially to Shannon Warren and Joel Conard for their loving care.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell and Rev.Mark McMahon officiating with visitation immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307 or Clinton First Baptist Church, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.

Seawright Funeral Home

Inman, SC





