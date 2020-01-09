|
PACOLET, SC- A celebration of life service for Jessica Nichole Ashmore will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel conducted by the Rev. Johnny Hodges and Rev. Michael Bradley.
Jessica's nieces, nephews, and cousins are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the services at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel.
Jessica was born in Spartanburg on September 26, 1985 a daughter of Angel Ashmore and the late Michael Wayne Ashmore. She attended Jonesville High School and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two children, Gage Ward and London Sims of the home; two brothers, Blaine Thompson and Taylor Ashmore; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Burns; two uncles, Jimmy Smith and Tony Ashmore; two aunts, Kathy Gallman and Julie Ashmore; a great-aunt, Sara Winstead; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Lewis Smith; her paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Ashmore and Wayne Ashmore.
Memorials may be made to the Jessica Ashmore Fund, P.O. Box 1023, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home, 7780 S. Pine St., Pacolet, SC 29372.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020