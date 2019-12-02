|
Jessica Renee Blackwell, 32, of Mooresboro NC, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Robin Byers Greene and Kenneth Blackwell.
Miss Blackwell was a member of Hicks Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey, Jamie, and Joey Blackwell; her stepfather, Mitchell Greene; maternal grandparents, Herman and Celia Byers; and thirteen nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Jean Abercrombie and Bobby Blackwell.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with the service beginning at 1:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetic Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.
