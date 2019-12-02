Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Renee Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica Renee Blackwell Obituary
Jessica Renee Blackwell, 32, of Mooresboro NC, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Robin Byers Greene and Kenneth Blackwell.
Miss Blackwell was a member of Hicks Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey, Jamie, and Joey Blackwell; her stepfather, Mitchell Greene; maternal grandparents, Herman and Celia Byers; and thirteen nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Jean Abercrombie and Bobby Blackwell.
Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with the service beginning at 1:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetic Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -