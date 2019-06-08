|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Miss Jessie Ann Wingo, 88, of Campobello passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.
Miss Wingo was a native of New Prospect and a daughter of the late Arthur S. and Margaret McMillin Wingo. She was a Cleveland County home extension agent for 30 years and a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Muriel Faile of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; special nephews and wives, Danny (Nancy) McDowell of Campobello, Craig (Kim) McDowell of Cowpens, Chuck Faile of FL and Brian
(Jennifer) Faile of Scotland; a special niece, Melanie (Eric) Leever of FL; and numerous great and great, great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth W. McDowell.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Norman Gardner. Interment will be in the Church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Highway #9, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home of Danny and Nancy McDowell.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 8, 2019