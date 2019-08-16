|
|
LANDRUM- Jessie Boyd Willard, 85, of Landrum passed away on August 15, 2019. He was the son of the late George Lee and Thelma Barnett Willard and husband of Janie Strange Willard.
He worked at Whitney Yarn Mill and Lyman Printing and Finishing. He served in the US Army Infantry Division and was a marksman. He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church for 60 plus years and was a member of the men's Sunday School class for 50 plus years. He was a member of the Planetary Society and an avid astronomer for many years. He hosted many star gazing symposiums at FENCE for the local community.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janie Strange Willard; a brother, Larry Willard (Donna) of Campobello; and a sister, Annie Ruth Fox (Dale) of Campobello.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday August 16, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday , August 17, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Shane Ezell. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019