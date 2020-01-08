|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Jessie Bell Browning, 79 died January 4, 2020.
Daughter of the late Walter Parks, Sr. and Annie Maude Parks and wife of the late John B. Browning. Member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree, SC.
Survivors include three sons, Vernon Browning, Bernard Browning and Cleveland Browning; two daughters Jessie Mae Browning and Sherry D. Norman, all of Woodruff, SC; two sisters Lucy (John Cal) Gilliam of Woodruff, SC and Emma Jean Moates of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020