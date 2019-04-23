Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie Johnson Obituary
Mr. Jessie Johnson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his Home.
A native of Whitestone, SC, he was husband of Virginia W. Johnson and the son of the late C and Josie Reid Johnson. Jessie was raised by Happy Galt and David and Louise Byars Johnson and he retired from Kola Company after 40 years of service as a Security Guard.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Virginia Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Sheila Carter of Moore, SC; one son, Rusty Clevenger of Spartanburg, SC; three sisters, Louvenia Porter, Hazel Johnson both of Spartanburg, SC, and Lou Lynn Galt of Newberry, SC; five brothers, William Johnson, Robert Johnson both of Spartanburg, SC, Ted Garrett of Roebuck, SC, Keith Sisk of Spartanburg, SC and Marvel McCoullough of Spartanburg, SC, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks,com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now