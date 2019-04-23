|
Mr. Jessie Johnson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his Home.
A native of Whitestone, SC, he was husband of Virginia W. Johnson and the son of the late C and Josie Reid Johnson. Jessie was raised by Happy Galt and David and Louise Byars Johnson and he retired from Kola Company after 40 years of service as a Security Guard.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Virginia Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Sheila Carter of Moore, SC; one son, Rusty Clevenger of Spartanburg, SC; three sisters, Louvenia Porter, Hazel Johnson both of Spartanburg, SC, and Lou Lynn Galt of Newberry, SC; five brothers, William Johnson, Robert Johnson both of Spartanburg, SC, Ted Garrett of Roebuck, SC, Keith Sisk of Spartanburg, SC and Marvel McCoullough of Spartanburg, SC, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks,com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019