Jessie Lillian (Jeter) Moore
Funeral services for Jessie Lillian Jeter Moore, 90, of Jonesville, SC will be held 2 pm
Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Gary Jeter and Jessie Mae Smith Jeter. She was the widow of Adolphus "Doc" Moore, Sr.
She was a longtime member of the Bethany Baptist Church. She leaves precious memories to one son, Adolphus "Sonny" Moore; one daughter, Brenda G. Rice; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandara Baines and Michelle (Douglas) Jeter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
361 Meansville Rd
Union, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
