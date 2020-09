I never had the honor of meeting miss Jessie Mae in person, but I feel that I knew her well through her beautiful daughters Pam and Sandra. I know she was a strong and lovely woman of Godly character and faith, a caring Mother and Grandmother, and a loving wife to her sweet husband before he passed. My heart breaks for her sweet family, because I know the place of honor she held in their hearts, and will hold forever. Blessings and prayers to you all.

Cynthia Rozyckie