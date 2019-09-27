|
|
LANDRUM, SC- Jessie Mae Jennings of Landrum, SC went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019 peacefully at her residence.
Born March 26, 1917 to the late Wilson and Elizabeth Solesbee of Gowensville, SC. Wife of the late Ellis C. Jennings which at the time of his death September 2005, they had been married 70 years.
Jessie was a 1935 graduate of Campobello High School, married June 1935 and started two businesses; Ellis Jennings Garage and a commercial produce stand which she continued until age 99.
She was the last living relative of 11 children. Predeceased by brothers: Clarence Solesbee (Thelma), Earl Solesbee (Kathleen) James Solesbee (Lucille), Burley Solesbee (Sadie), Dan Solesbee (Edith), and Woodrow Solesbee (Ann) and sisters Leola Rollins (Buck) June Hembree (Franklin), Florence Ray (Charles) and Betty Middleton (Preston).
Left to cherish her life and follow her example are Jerry Jennings (Donna), Linda Cox and Dr. Wanda Starling-Forster (Paul) all of Landrum, SC.
Grandchildren are Rita Plumley (Jim), Sarah Morgan (Danny), Matthew Starling, Stacie Ridings (Lambert) and Stephen Jennings. Great grandchildren Emmalea and Evan Plumley, Julia Ridings, Caleb and Christopher Morgan.
Jessie was a lifelong member of Landrum United Methodist Church, she was Spartanburg County Mother of the Year in 1999 and she won many Blue Ribbons at Spartanburg Piedmont Interstate Fair representing her farm life. She enjoyed farming and working in the soil from age 6. She lived independently enjoying her kitty and her chickens.
Many thanks to her special friends that kept in touch regularly with calls and visits, Teresa Pate, Liz Archer, John Whiteside, Clifton Fleming, Fred Sulovski and Tonda Pittman. Special thanks to Eugene Starling and Debbie Tucker for providing care each week so she could stay in her home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Landrum United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Kevin Dalton and Rev. Jane Jenkins. The family will have a private
burial.
The family is at 1605 N. Blackstock Road where she spent many happy years gardening and raising her family.
Memorials may be made to Landrum United Methodist Church, 225 N. Howard St., Landrum SC 29356 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
