SPARTANBURG, SC- Jewel Stewart "Trixie" Dunn, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Born October 12, 1938, in Estill Springs, TN, she was the daughter of the late Fred Stewart and Dora Stewart Moody along with her step-father, Paul Moody who raised her. She was married for 49 years to the late Joseph Richard Dunn.
Trixie had a servant's heart and truly lived a life of service to those, near and far, who had need. She was a wonderful cook who also cherished her flowers. A graduate of Clio High School, Trixie was a retired operator/trainer as well as supervisor for Southern Bell Telephone for 32 years. She also worked for DHEC for 15 years and finally 5 years as a volunteer for the Woodruff area soup kitchen. She was a member of Central Church of Christ, the Golden Age Group, and served many years as the Wednesday night children's Bible class teacher.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennie Dunn Thomas (Harold); grandsons, Ian Caleb Thomas and Nicolas Jordan Thomas, all of Woodruff, SC; sisters, Barbara, Betty, and Robin of Bennettsville, SC, and Dora Ellen of Rockingham, NC; brothers, John and Steve of Bennettsville, SC, Paul of St. James, MO, Michael of Cheraw, SC, and Jimmy of Little River, SC; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Mr. Ernie Thigpen. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334; or Central Church of Christ, 2052 North Church Street Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
