Jewell "Lib" (Marlar) Murphy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jewell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG– Jewell Elizabeth "Lib" Marlar Murphy, 75, wife of the late Paul E. Murphy, Jr., went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Lib was born on December 7, 1944 to the late Luther and Elizabeth Woody Marlar. She was a 1965 graduate of Dorman High School. Lib retired from the former Reeves Brothers and was an Uber driver. She was a member of the Roebuck Church of God.
Lib is survived by two sons, Stacey Murphy of Chesnee, Chad Murphy of Spartanburg; daughter, Paula Cash of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Casey Mills, Courtney Bagwell (Matt), Hunter Murphy, Brooke Cash; and great granddaughter, Olivia Bagwell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Reverend Richard Laster.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Josh Parton
Family
June 8, 2020
I know your in heaven probably holding hands with my dad right now. All your sisters and brothers are there. Even the little ones that didn't get a chance to know this life. Just keep smiling and know you are missed. Bye mama I love you.
Chad Murphy
Family
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Pack
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved