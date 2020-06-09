SPARTANBURG– Jewell Elizabeth "Lib" Marlar Murphy, 75, wife of the late Paul E. Murphy, Jr., went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Lib was born on December 7, 1944 to the late Luther and Elizabeth Woody Marlar. She was a 1965 graduate of Dorman High School. Lib retired from the former Reeves Brothers and was an Uber driver. She was a member of the Roebuck Church of God.
Lib is survived by two sons, Stacey Murphy of Chesnee, Chad Murphy of Spartanburg; daughter, Paula Cash of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Casey Mills, Courtney Bagwell (Matt), Hunter Murphy, Brooke Cash; and great granddaughter, Olivia Bagwell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Reverend Richard Laster.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Lib was born on December 7, 1944 to the late Luther and Elizabeth Woody Marlar. She was a 1965 graduate of Dorman High School. Lib retired from the former Reeves Brothers and was an Uber driver. She was a member of the Roebuck Church of God.
Lib is survived by two sons, Stacey Murphy of Chesnee, Chad Murphy of Spartanburg; daughter, Paula Cash of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Casey Mills, Courtney Bagwell (Matt), Hunter Murphy, Brooke Cash; and great granddaughter, Olivia Bagwell.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Reverend Richard Laster.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.