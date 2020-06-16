Jewell, born on September 16, 1930, entered her eternal home on June 12, 2020 to be reunited with her beloved husband, William Woodrow Nelson, of 49 wonderful years. She was also predeceased by parents, Amos S. and Elma T. Nodine and sister, Doris N. Powers (Kenneth). Jewell was born in Greer, SC and raised in Woodruff, SC; she attended Woodruff High School and was active in the marching band, captain of the basketball team and a graduate of the Class of WHS 1949.
She had been a resident in Pensacola, FL for over 60 years where she was a member of East Brent Baptist Church. She retired from Sherwood Elementary School as a librarian assistant and enjoyed her time teaching the children. She enjoyed the open road with her husband, spending time with family, oil-painting, playing the piano, poetry, reading, and genealogy. She has written, published, and distributed several genealogy books of her family, as well as, family calendars as to be used a prayer-guides.
She will be missed by her son, Ricky V. Nelson and his wife Darlene, and granddaughters Heather Nelson, Taylor Nelson Palmer (Brian), Ashton Antonetti (Michael), great grands Kaylin, Emma, Irie, Addison and Gates. Brother & sister-in-law Boyce & Flora Nodine, brother & sister-in-law Jimmy and Barbara Nelson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17th at 10:30 with the service at 11:00 at PensacolaMemorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola, FL 32526. Dr. Dale Patterson will be officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Brent Baptist Church at 4801 N. Davis Hwy Pensacola, FL 32503. Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or a charity of your choice.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. May God bless and keep you!
The Family
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.