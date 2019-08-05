|
|
CHESNEE, SC- James Robert "Jim" Moon Jr., 46, husband of Donna Frazier passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at his home.
Born November 29, 1972 in Spartanburg, he was a son of James Robert Moon Sr. of Chesnee and Donna Jane Edwards of Spartanburg. He was employed with Turners Heating and Air as an HVAC Assistant and a member of Cherokee Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is his daughter, Mara Felmet (Shawn) of Spartanburg; son, James R. Moon III of Chesnee; brother, Dusty Moon of Chesnee; grandmothers, JoAnne Jones of Chesnee, Jean Johnson of Spartanburg; a granddaughter Scarlett; half-sister, Elizabeth and half-brother, B.J.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Cherokee Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Belton Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019