MOORE, SC- James Forest Patton passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Moore, South Carolina, at the age of 91. He was born January 23, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to the late Gladstone and Caroline Patton. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lola H. Patton; daughters Holly (John) Rittenhouse of Oakland, CA, and Cary Swan of Palm Beach, FL; sons Daniel (Jackie) Patton of Toledo, OH, and Thomas Patton of Summerville, SC; a brother John Patton of FL; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jim worked many years for The Chicago Northwestern Railroad but finished his career and retired from the Libbey Glass Division of Owens-Illinois. In his spare time he liked to play golf, watch baseball games, work puzzles, and travel. His travels took him and his family to forty-five states including Hawaii. He belonged to the Reidville Road United Methodist Church.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 5, at Reidville Road United Methodist Church, 5575 Reidville Road, Moore, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Building Fund at Reidville Road United Methodist Church, 5575 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019