BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Ira "Jim" Spears, 66, loving husband of 15 years to Wanda Hayes Spears went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born February 24, 1954 in Pike County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Bert Spears and Fayetta Amburgey Spears. He was employed with KBR at Honeywell and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Spears was a family man who loved his entire family with all his heart. His pride and joy were his wife, children and grandchildren. He proudly severed our country in the United States Air Force.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Christopher Spears of Clearwater, FL, James Spears of Tega Cay; step-sons, Will Henry of Cowpens, Shane Henry and wife Nikki of Inman; brothers, William "Junior" Spears of Kentucky, Charles "Chuck" Spears of Ohio, Van Spears of Ohio, Robert Spears of Tega Cay, David Spears of Ohio, Josh Spears of California; sisters, Mylinda Auxter of Ohio, Vickie Spears of Massachusetts; grandchildren Alyssa Leeper of Ohio, Austin Spears of Tega Cay, Promise Henry of Cowpens, Landen Henry of Inman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
