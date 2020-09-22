1/1
Jim Spears
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Ira "Jim" Spears, 66, loving husband of 15 years to Wanda Hayes Spears went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born February 24, 1954 in Pike County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Bert Spears and Fayetta Amburgey Spears. He was employed with KBR at Honeywell and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Spears was a family man who loved his entire family with all his heart. His pride and joy were his wife, children and grandchildren. He proudly severed our country in the United States Air Force.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Christopher Spears of Clearwater, FL, James Spears of Tega Cay; step-sons, Will Henry of Cowpens, Shane Henry and wife Nikki of Inman; brothers, William "Junior" Spears of Kentucky, Charles "Chuck" Spears of Ohio, Van Spears of Ohio, Robert Spears of Tega Cay, David Spears of Ohio, Josh Spears of California; sisters, Mylinda Auxter of Ohio, Vickie Spears of Massachusetts; grandchildren Alyssa Leeper of Ohio, Austin Spears of Tega Cay, Promise Henry of Cowpens, Landen Henry of Inman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved