SPARTANBURG, SC- Jimmie P. Hill, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 4, 1929, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Gladys L. Parris and wife of the late Willie B. Hill.
Mrs. Hill was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church and prior to her illness was actively involved. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and was retired from the Spartanburg Herald Journal after more than 40 years of dedicated service.
Jimmie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends celebrating their achievements as if they were her own. She was a thoughtful, compassionate lady who loved her family dearly and has left them with a lifetime of treasured memories.
Survivors include her brother, LeRoy Parris Jr. (Jean); sister, Barbara Darwin; stepdaughters, Patricia Baca and Victoria Williams (David); nephews, William "Kip" Darwin Jr. (Lauri), Todd Darwin (Lesli), and James L. Parris; nieces, Rev. Dr. Jeri Perkins (Phil), Deana West (Bill), and Joanna Clancy; grandchildren, Teri Estle, Chris Baca, Melissa Ruby, Arlie Williams (Britton); and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Gerald C. Parris.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jason Moore and The Rev. Dr. Jeri Perkins. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Kindred Health Care, 905 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of Barbara Darwin.
