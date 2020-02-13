Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
790 SC-417
Moore, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy A. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy A. Green Obituary
Jimmy Allen Green, 78, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020. Mr. Green was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Green. He was the widower of Julia Green.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his children, David Allen (Rhonda) Green, Mary Ann (Jerry Mills) Green and Cindy (Clay) Johnson; his grandchildren, Danika Moore, Austin Green, Addie Green, Claire Kaplin, Seth Johnson, Carolina Johnson, Chelsey Mills, Josh Johnson and Zackary Mills; his four great-great grandchildren; and his brother, Rick (Joan) Green.
He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Wayne and Mike Green.
A Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Green will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 SC-417, Moore, SC. Reverend Scott McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -