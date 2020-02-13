|
Jimmy Allen Green, 78, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2020. Mr. Green was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Green. He was the widower of Julia Green.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his children, David Allen (Rhonda) Green, Mary Ann (Jerry Mills) Green and Cindy (Clay) Johnson; his grandchildren, Danika Moore, Austin Green, Addie Green, Claire Kaplin, Seth Johnson, Carolina Johnson, Chelsey Mills, Josh Johnson and Zackary Mills; his four great-great grandchildren; and his brother, Rick (Joan) Green.
He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Wayne and Mike Green.
A Celebration of the Life of Jimmy Green will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 SC-417, Moore, SC. Reverend Scott McClellan will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020